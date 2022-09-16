As the October 1st deadline to enroll nears, this week I’d like to highlight and talk about a great option when it comes to college education and affordability, dual credit programs for high-schoolers through Southeast Community and Technical College.
Open to all high school students, these courses allow them to earn high school and college credits at the same time—all before graduating. It is similar to dual enrollment and Advanced Placement classes, but unlike those offerings, students always receive high school credit for course work and these grades are recorded on their college transcript.
With 8.5% inflation and the national economy teetering on recession, families face higher price tags every which way they look. However, we cannot let our students’ worries about affordability stand between them and building meaningful careers. What makes this program so great is that learners can receive scholarship funds for up to 12 dual credit courses, essentially giving them the chance to earn a semester’s worth of college credit at no cost. Students can take these courses conveniently in person at their high school or college campuses, online, or a blend of the two.
Kentucky’s workforce needs to be comprised of problem solvers and innovators to remain competitive, which is why the legislature invests in ways that create a clear pathway to high-paying jobs. Our goal is to help Kentuckians enter the workforce at an expedited pace. So to bolster our state’s skilled talent pool, the classes go beyond just general education requirements. We expanded this initiative to include additional career and technical trainings in the Commonwealth’s high-demand industries, including healthcare, business and information technology, advanced manufacturing, construction and trades, and transportation and logistics.
Participation in this program continues to rise in the Commonwealth and across the nation. Over 37,000 high school students participated in dual credit during the 2020-2021 school year. The results paint a clear picture: these courses buoyed student success. Dual credit students are more likely to earn a 3.0 or higher grade point average in their first year of college and are also more likely to complete a college credential.
With all this said, you may be asking how to enroll in a dual credit course. It’s best to start off by talking to one of the best resources on high school campus, your school guidance counselor, to determine what courses are available and how to apply. They can also help start the process and complete the necessary paperwork.
The deadline is right around the corner for the fall semester on October 1. No need to fear if you are unsure what class to take, as students can enroll in courses for the spring semester before its March 1 deadline.
— — —
As always, I hope you will contact me with any questions or concerns. You can reach me here at home in our district or through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181. If you would like more information, visit the legislature’s website legislature.ky.gov or email me at adam.bowling@lrc.ky.gov.
