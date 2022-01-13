Sure was a lot of snow last week. Sometimes we wonder where all that white stuff comes from. Global warming and Climate Change plus El Nino are the most common answers, but not everybody sees it that way. With every disaster, we have to have Conspiracy Theories. Just as the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 happened when Mrs. O’Leary’s cow kicked over the lantern in the barn, (and they had a hot time in town that night) this last snow came from a bovine creature also. It all started with an innocent sounding Nursery Rhyme: “Hey diddle, diddle, the cat and the fiddle”. One of the great mysteries of all the ages has been, “Did the cat play the fiddle or did she go around in circles in a diddle?” A broad survey of drawings in Rhyme books continues the conundrum. In some, a cat does play one. In others, the fiddle is bigger than the cat. In others, there is no bow, so the cat would have to pick it like a banjo. In others, the cat and fiddle are back to back facing each other. It gets very confusing.
“The cow jumped over the moon”. In these days of high meat prices, we sometimes get asked the riddle, “When was beef the highest?” The answer, of course is, “When the made her moon shot and jumped over the moon.” This riddle offended our cow. She was not going to be considered beef cattle! As she often said, “Men and women are different, so are cows and dumb steers.” She felt resentment and vowed revenge. She was borrowed from “The House that Jack Built”, but she did not have a crumpled horn yet. She’s tossed the little dog for laughing, before she went to bigger game.
She found her chance for revenge when that eloping couple, the dish and the spoon ran by. For these kinds of fantastic celestial events we have to think big, like that great dish/bowl in the sky, the Big Dipper. Running across the night sky is the Spoon constellation, held in the hand of the great Greek cooking god, Onionisous.
The natural maternal instincts of the cow kicked in. She could not let those two elope like irresponsible children. How would Jupiter and Saturn feel about those kinds of role models for younger stars? The planets might get out of orbit from envy and the whole solar system might collapse. She was the cow with the crumpled horn because she slammed into the dish, upsetting it, just as she hit the highest point of her jump. The spoon flew out in a great giant spin as it began to fall. The star dust spilled from the dish in great white billowing clouds. The dust cooled to snow as it fell. The spinning spoon turned it into a blinding blizzard. The victorious cow shook her head with the crumpled horn and said, “I am woman! Don’t mess with me!” And that’s not a conspiracy theory of some writer’s imagination. It’s the real cause of the snow storm.
