Bell County senior Mataya Ausmus signed on Thursday to continue her softball career at the University of Virginia at Wise.
“It means a lot to me because I’ve really pushed myself to get to this point since I was little,” she said. “It really means a lot to me that I’ve worked myself up to be able to achieve something so big.”
Ausmus moved to BCHS for her sophomore season and took advantage of the extra year of eligibility after COVID. She’ll be starting for the fourth season as a guard on the Lady Cat basketball team this winter and close our her high school softball career this spring. Last season her pitching and on base skills led the Lady Cats to the 13th Region Tournament for the first time since 2012.
Ausus hit .483 last season with four home runs, 37 stolen bases, 28 runs scored and 21 RBI in 27 games. She also struck out 173 batters over 170 innings while pitching to a 3.38 ERA.
On the basketball court, Ausmus averaged 12 pointer per game and made 62 3-pointers while being one of the top defenders in the 13th Region. She’s helped the Lady Cats win three straight 52nd District titles.
“Coaching ‘Taya in both sports I can’t tell you what she means to both programs,” said David Teague, the Lady Cat softball and basketball coach. “She’s willing to do whatever is needed to help her team. I say all the time I feel like she’s the best athlete in the school and she’s the type of person who never has a bad word to say abou anyone and goes about her business in the correct way.”
Ausmus said she chose to play softball at the next level partly because of the limitations of her size in basketball and also because she’s grown to love softball.
“I’m really an outgoing person. I like to be outside and I like getting dirty,” she said. “I’ve always been better at (softball) but I’ve also just been able to be myself more on the softball field.”
“We’re very blessed to have ‘Taya as long as we have at Bell County High School,” Athletic Director Rodney Slusher said. “She is a top of the line athlete and a top of the line student. She is one of the most selfless individuals when it comes to athletics that I’ve been around.”
She will be playing shortstop for the Highland Cavaliers. Ausmus plans to major Biology or Chemistry and go on to become an Optomitrist.
“I’d just like to thank everybody. My coaches, Coach Teague especially, my travel ball coaches, J.W. Campbell for helping learn to pitch and helping me to understand my love of softball. I’ve also got to thank my parents for believing in me.”
