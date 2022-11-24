If there is one thing that beams in my memory about the holidays in my house it’s the food. My grandmother’s pepper jelly, my mom’s broccoli braid, my stepmom’s chex-mex and bourbon balls—it just really doesn’t get any better than this time of year.
One dish that we have had since I can remember is baked brie. I feel like I’ve seen this all over the place this year. It is truly a wonderful treat that you can be creative with. This year, I am going to really think out of the box, so I thought I would share my plan with you. Enjoy this dish with your family on Thanksgiving, Christmas or New Years. If I were you, I’d bring it for all three.
Baked Brie Pull Apart Bread
Ingredients: 2 packs crescent rolls, 1 round of brie chopped, 1 cup cranberry sauce, 2 tablespoons rosemary, 1 cup chopped pecans.
Instructions: begin by heating the oven to 350 degrees. Roll out the crescent roll dough and cut into 2-inch squares. Cut the Brie into 1-inch squares. Place the brie inside the crescent roll piece and seal shut creating a ball.
Grease a Bundt pan of your choice. Place a layer of the balls in the pan. Chop the rosemary and sprinkle 1/3 on the balls. Sporadically dollop cranberry sauce on top followed by a bit of chopped pecans. Repeat these steps, creating layers of brie, rosemary, cranberry sauce and pecans.
Bake for 30 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from the pan and top with more pecans, and melted butter. People won’t be able to get enough.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.