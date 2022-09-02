A fun fact about my husband is that he hates chicken unless it is prepared in a horribly unhealthy way. I set out on a mission to find a chicken recipe that he would eat that is not deep fried. I think I finally found one that makes him feel like he is eating the bad stuff but is much better for him (and me!)
This recipe can be eaten with any side you choose, or it can used in a salad for some extra protein.
Baked Lemon Chicken
Ingredients: 4 chicken breasts, 2 eggs beaten, 1 cup panko breadcrumbs, 1 large lemon, 1 teaspoon of garlic salt, salt and pepper to taste
Instructions: Start by preheating the oven to 350. Trim the fat off the chicken and use a meat tenderizer to make sure each breast is the same size to cook evenly.
Whisk the eggs and add the salt and pepper. Place the panko breadcrumbs on a plate and add the garlic salt.
Dip the chicken in the eggs, then in the seasoned breadcrumbs. Add to a greased baking sheet.
Squeeze the juice of 1 lemon on top of the chicken. Zest half the lemon over the chicken.
Bake at 350 for 30 minutes or until chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165. Enjoy!
