Eight-year-old Cayden Banks is starting to make a name for himself in Motor Cross Cylcing. He has placed between first and fourth in several recent races and added to that total this past wekend in Lexington at the famed Lexington Horse Park in an indoor meet.
Banks went through all of the qualifying races and reached the biggest stage. Powered by a Yamaha YZ65, Cayden finished second in a field of 16 racers in his first ever indoor meet the Indoor Championship Series of Arenacross.
Cayden is a third grader at Pineville Elementary. Congratulations and continued success!
