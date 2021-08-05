Cayden Banks-Trophies

Nine year old Cayden Banks won the spring series at Daniel Boone motorcross park. He won the 65 cc Beginners and the 65cc Juniors. The series consists of several races during the spring and the racer that  totals the most point at the end wins the championship. Cayden was afforded the right to hold both winners awards after accumulating  the most points in each division. Congratulations and continued success!

Tags

Recommended for you