The Bell County Board of Education voted on Tuesday to officially name the BCHS basketball court in honor of Maci Morris.
Morris is the school’s all-time scoring leader with 3,368 career points. She was Kentucky Miss Basketball after her senior season in 2014-15 and led the Lady Cats to their first ever appearance in the Girls’ Sweet 16.
She went on to star at the University of Kentucky and was named to the SEC All-Freshman team in 2016, the All-SEC Second Team in 2018 and the All-SEC First Team in 2019. Her senior year Morris was also named the 2019 SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year and a WBCA All-America Honorable Mention.
“We feel like she is certainly worthy of that honor and we’ll be naming the court ‘Maci Morris Court,’” Supertintendent Tom Gambrel said. “We’ll be having a dedication ceremony at one of our first District games this upcoming season. I think it will either be against Middlesboro or Harlan County.”
Gambrel also announced that Jordan Muncy will be presented with her state wrestling championship ring at Meet the Bobcats, which is Aug. 4 starting at 6 p.m.
In a separate matter, the board went against a trend of most schools in the 13th Region and voted to keep the ticket prices for high school football games at $5 and ticket prices for middle school games at $3 for adults and $1 for students.
The Board also approved the revised BG-1 for construction on the Central Office.
District Finance Director Steve Silcox said the final BG-1 will allow him to close out the project and those close out documents will be presented at next month’s meeting.
Board member Larry Elliott commended Silcox for getting the project completed for under $1 million.
A pay application was also approved for work done on the Yellow Creek HVAC project. After falling behind on the project, Silcox said the contractors have been working hard to get back on schedule.
“They’re supposed to be flowing water by the end of the week and that will tell us a lot,” Silcox said.
The project is expected to come in about $1 million under budget at a tolal cost of around $6 million.
During a special called meeting earlier this month, the board gave Gambrel a four-year contract extension at the same pay. He will serve as superintendent through June 30 of 2028.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.