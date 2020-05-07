Bell County High School is celebrating their senior class of 2020 in a variety of ways this week.
Above: Posters of each of the school’s seniors are displayed on the hill for drivers to see as they pass by on US 25E.
Right: Filming for Bell’s virtual graduation began on Monday. Each senior was able to bring up to four family members into the auditorium. Assistant principal Christie Willis read their name and accomplishments as they walked across the stage to pick up their diploma and any awards as they were cheered by family and BCHS principal Brian Crawford. The virtual graduation will debut live on social medial on Friday, May 22 at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.