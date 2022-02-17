The Bell County Sheirff’s Department is seekins the public’s help in identifying an individual.
Complainant Darrel Lowe came into the Sheriffs Office to make a theft report. Upon speaking with Lowe, K-9 Sgt. Adam Southern stated that on Friday, February 11, 2022 around 7:50pm a male subject was captured on video entering a box trailer belonging to Lighthouse Ministries.
The individual took several boxes of miscellaneous clothing valued at over $1,000. Mr. Lowe has provided video in hopes in finding a suspect in the case. The suspect drove away in a dark colored car with a white hood.
Bell County K-9 Sgt. Adam Southern is working this case. If you have knowledge of who this person is, please call Bell County Dispatch at 606-337-6174. All calls will be kept confidential.
A video of the theft can be seen on the Bell County Sheriff’s Dept. Facebook page.
