Tim Crawford of Red Bird Mission accepted an $8,000 donation from Drs. Jason and Kimberly Taylor of Beacon of Light Family Chiropractic in Middlesboro on Tuesday.
“We, at Beacon of Light Family Chiropractic, are focused on serving our community as well as giving back to the community,” the Taylors said. “Our mission is to provide 5 star quality chiropractic care to improve the health and wellness to our beautiful tri-state area! Every year we pray that the Lord would show us an area of need that we can bless. We truly believe that the Lord blesses us so that we can be a blessing to others. to God be the glory!”
