How the world has changed! My wife went to MedicaL School in Winston-Salem, NC in the late 1950s. Her graduating class had four women and 95 men in it. Today, the numbers would more likely be 65 women and 35 men. Back in her time, even four were not overly welcome. Some of her professors would ask her, “Are you sure you don’t want to be a nurse?” She certainly did not want to “be a Nurse.” Other professors felt she was wasting their time and taking up a man’s spot, because all she was going to do was to get married, have babies, and drop out. She got married, had 8 babies, but did not drop out.
With 96 guys and only four women it might look like Happy Hunting opportunities to catch a good Doctor for a husband. It didn’t work that way. She graduated from Med School with almost no debt! (Told you times have changed). When she was not in class and studying she worked. Little time was left for a social life. She went out on two dates in four years. Neither of them went well. By her Junior year, she had decided to never marry and planned to go to Dr. Albert Schweitzer’s famous mission hospital in Africa.
Her regulars summer job took her to a camp in northern New Jersey as a Counselor. At the end of my Freshman year in college in Salisbury, NC, for my Summer job, I ended up at the same Camp. . To make a long story short, chemistry happened, and Africa flew away – but not the mission dream.
Years later, she had started her medical practice while I was in Grad School. One Sunday, in Church, the Preacher gave a “Minute for Mission” presentation of the need for Doctors in a hospital in Humacao, Puerto Rico. Six months later, we landed in San Juan on a warm, moonlit, night in January. Our first son was two, and first daughter at six months, came with us.
Her work day started early and ended late. She also delivered babies at any time of day or night. We lived right next to the Hospital, so she could get to the Delivery Room within 3-4 minutes. She would come home at lunch time to eat and to nurse the young daughter.
(She breast fed all eight). Soon, child number three was on the way. She was due in early January. Who would deliver the Baby Doctor’s baby? The other two Doctors on the Staff had some experience with deliveries, and they decided that both would attend.
She did not stop working because she was pregnant. On January 11 she saw patients in her office as usual, and came home for supper. She had been having some false labor pains for the past few days, but thse starting at supper were real. She waited until ten to make sure and walked over to the Labor Room. A patient of hers was already there and in active labor. She delivered that baby and told the nurses to hurry up and clean up the Delivery Suite because she was going to be next.. She was. At two in the morning on January 12, daughter Sarah came into the world. They had to make Mary Anne sit in a wheelchair to come home with the baby that morning.
She did not “drop out and have babies” but we had five more and she retired after 60 years of medical practice. Happy Birthday, Sarah!
