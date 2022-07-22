Wally entered his second Sport’s Bar for the night, scanned the room, and found a lovely, lonely lady at the end of the bar. He went over and introduced himself, “Hi, I’m Wally.”
She slowly looked him up and down with her big brown eyes and said, “You look like a jock and a gambler.”
He said, “You got that right. You like that kind of man?”
She ignored his question and said, “You should be an expert. What are snake eyes? Those two guys dressed in black over at the other table talked about snake eyes. I doubt if either one ever saw a snake in his life.”
Wally, the expert, intoned, “It comes from gambling. When they throw dice and a one comes up on each die, they say it’s snake eyes.”
“Snakes doesn’t sound too good, so they are bad?”
“It all depends where your money is bet”
She said, “Oh, I get it. It’s like snakes out in the woods. It all depends on their eyes.”
“Not exactly. Whether a snake is good or bad depends on where your feet are. The poison of a copperhead is good for it when it wants something to eat, but bad for you if you are on the menu.”
“You’re teasing me. How can I tell if it is a hungry snake or not? Is it in their eyes? How close do I have to get?”
Wally was flattered to be a snake expert, “Not really, but it could be. Poisonous snakes have triangle heads so their eyes will be farther apart than a blacksnake or a pretty green one.”
“Is that what Jesus meant when he called the Pharisees a ‘Den of Snakes’,that you couldn’t trust them?”
Wally said, “How did we get to religion? I thought we were on gambling and nature. Dearest Mary, may I call you ‘Dearest’? People don’t have good memories because they have big ears like an elephant. What a person looks like has nothing to do with whether they are good people or bad.”
Mary said, “Well maybe you are right, but people do act like wild animals and hungry beasts sometimes.”
Wally felt that this intellectual conversation did not promote his expectations and he better get down to the real business. He moved closer and took her hand, “I know you like football, but it’s going to get noisy and rowdy in here with all the guys drinking and shouting. It’s going to be a good game. The Colts and Pats are playing. Why don’t you come up to my place and we can watch it there?”
Brown Eyed Mary said, “Not tonight, Dearie. You’re eyes are too far apart.”
