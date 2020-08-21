The Bell County voted to go with the compensating rate for school taxes this year. Due to an increase in property values in the county that means the school’s rate will be lowered from 70.2 cents per $100 to 69.4 cents per $100 of assessed value.
“This is a unique opportunity you guys have with the tax rate,” superintendent Tom Gambrel told the board. “We had a $20 million increase in the value of the property in the county.
“This is the first time I can remember over 8 years that the property values have increased.”
The compensating rate is the rate that allows the board to collect the same revenue as last year.
“Our tax rates are high. We’ve raised taxes and raised taxes on our people and I’m happy to be able to lower their tax rates for once,” Gambrel added.
The board voted 5-0 to go with the lower tax rate.
Monday, the board held a special called meeting on the second floor of the Bell County Area Technology Center. The reason for holding the meeting there was to allow the board members to tour the facility, which they are considering moving the central office to from downtown Pineville.
There is plenty of unused space on the second floor, which was originally planned to house the central office.
Gambrel told the board he has already contacted Frankfort to get the move approved. The board will either have to amend their currnet district facility plan to include the move or wait to include it on their new district facility plan, which is due in June of 2021.
“We’ll have to hire an architect to do a cost analsys and figure out if we can afford to do it,” Gambrel said.
One potential snag is that the current central office is the hub of the fiber-optic line that runs to the county and that hub would have to be moved.
“Those conversations have begun to see what the cost of that would be. There are three different entities involved with it,” Gambrel said. “That cost is going to come into play.”
If the board determines a move is affordable, it would have to be included on the new district facility plan and approved by the KDE. Then the architect could start the design and bidding process.
“Best case scenario, you’re looking at 8 months to get boots on the ground and start working on it,” Gambrel said. “We’re not far into the process right now.”
The board approved going with the architectural firm of Sherman-Carter-Barnhart to perform a seperate district-wide facilities inventory that is required. Gambrel said he would see if that firm could also provide a cost analysis for the central office project.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the board approved allowing Pineville residents to enroll in Bell County Schools.
“We had forgone that because of the advice of the hearing officer in our contract dispute,” Gambrel said. “We’re still waiting on information back from the dispute and our attorney who is handling that has advised me that we should enroll any Pineville students that come to us wanting to enroll.”
The board voted unanimously to approve allowing Pineville students to enroll.
