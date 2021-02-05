Career and Technical Education Month®, or CTE Month®, is a public awareness campaign that takes place each February to celebrate the value of CTE and the achievements and accomplishments of CTE programs across the country. Career and technical education, or CTE, is education that directly prepares students for high-wage, high-demand careers. CTE covers many different fields, including health care, information technology, administrative support, auto body, auto technician, carpentry, and many more.
The Bell County Area Technology Center is proud to serve all of Bell County’s 9-12 public school districts, including the Bell County, Middlesboro Independent and Pineville Independent school systems. Our state-of-the-art facility houses classrooms and shops/labs and is located next to Bell County High School.
The programs/pathways that we offer include:
Health Science
Pre-Nursing pathway
Students will take course work that will help prepare them for a career in any health care field. Students who meet criteria will be eligible for certification through AHA for BLS / Heart saver First Aid & CPR. They will also be eligible to take the Ky. state board for Certified Nurse Aide certification. This program is available to any high school student in Bell county. These students gain a broad range of education that includes basic medical terminology, anatomy and physiology, emergency procedures & principles of health science.
All Health Science students participate in the national student organization: Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) which is an international career and technical student organization (CTSO) endorsed by the U.S. Department of Education and the Health Science Technology Education Division of ACTE. HOSA is composed of secondary, and post-secondary/collegiate students, along with professional, alumni, and honorary members. It is headquartered in Southlake, Texas, and is the largest student organization that prepares students to enter the healthcare field. Currently known as HOSA-Future Health Professionals, it is an international organization including the United States, U.S. Territories, Canada, China, and Mexico.
Instructors: Tammy Redmond, M.S., BSN, RN & Jennifer Brock, RN
Cisco Networking
Academy Program
Established at the ATC in 2003 to train local students how to setup, maintain, and troubleshoot modern computer networks. While the main program focus is computer networking, students also have opportunities to explore other IT topics. Many students from all three local districts that have passed through the program have gone on to work in the Information Technology field. The program celebrates alumni that have gone on to become web developers, school district technology technicians and coordinators, multimedia specialists, network security specialists, programmers, and senior network engineers.
SkillsUSA is an integral part of the Cisco program. Over the years students have won regional and state events in Internetworking, Video Production, Website Design, Network Cabling, as well as various leadership events. In 2012 a program student, Dillon Baker, won 3rd place in the SkillsUSA National Internetworking event.
Instructor: Brett Thompson
Residential Carpenter
Assistant Program
Prepares individuals to apply technical knowledge and skills to layout, cut, fabricate, erect, install, and repair wooden structures and fixtures, using hand and power tools. The pathway includes instruction in technical mathematics, framing, construction materials and selection, job estimating, blueprint reading, foundations and roughing-in, finish carpentry techniques, and applicable codes and standards. Students can take classes such as: Introduction to Construction Technology, Floor and Wall Framing, Ceiling and Roof Framing, and Exterior and Interior Finish.
SkillsUSA plays a vital role in the Carpentry program. Students have the opportunity to compete in Regional and State events. These competitions showcase the career options within the construction industry, as well as highlight the opportunities available in today’s career and technical education programs. Through events like these, valuable connections are built between construction industry employers and top, emerging craft professionals.
Instructor: Scotty Hoskins
Business and Marketing Program
Provides relevant learning that is a critical link to employment and post-secondary education, encourages the development of vital relationships with the business community, and promotes critical thinking and problem solving. One of the pathways that are offered through this program is administrative support. These include academic skills, employability skills and occupational skills. These skills help develop many areas of education that will aid students in the future such as being interviewed, financial literacy, employability, communication, marketing and many others.
Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) is one of the student organizations that is offered through this program. It helps to prepare students to become community-minded business leaders through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences. Co-oping has aided many of the students. The students in this organization have placed in regional competitions in the areas of business ethics, introduction to business presentation, hospitality and event management and also talent.
Instructor: Chad Biliter
Automotive Technology Program
The main focus is to get students ASE (Automotive Service Excellence) certified in MLR (Maintenance & Light Repair) by the time they graduate. This is the industry standard that employers are looking for when they are seeking to hire someone. This is a field that has a nationwide shortage of technicians. This program gets young adults on the path to a career that can earn them and their families a good living. We place high emphasis as well on teaching our students good workplace principles and ethics that employers anywhere look for whether they choose this career later or not. As a 3rd or 4th year student in the program, students are able to mount/balance tires, rotate tires, change all fluids and filters, do light to medium brake service, steering and suspensions service, basic engine and drivability diagnostics, repairs, use a scan tool for modern day check engine light service, have a basic knowledge and repair experience on HVAC, and a basic knowledge of wheel alignments and alignment machines. There are many projects that we do beyond that as a class such as rebuild engines.
The Skills USA program is where students participate in competitions with other schools in the area of automotive technology. Last year our school place 1st, 2nd, and 3rd in the Auto Maintenace A competition and 1st, 2nd, and 3rd in the Auto maintenance B competition as well out of four competing schools! We have had students in the past graduate and continue their education in the field at a college or technical school, and some have even entered the workforce in the automotive maintenance field and are achieving great success.
Instructor: Thomas Bennett
Entry Level Collision Repair Painter
Our instructor has a total of 40 years’ experience in the collision repair industry. He has a bachelor’s degree in Career and Technical Education from Eastern Kentucky University and is ASE Certified in Paint and Refinishing and Non-Structural Damage. The students that take his class are in the Paint and Refinishing Career Pathway which includes: Intro to Collision Repair, Paint and Refinishing I, II, and III. We have other courses that are offered in different pathways if the student has completed the Paint and Refinishing Pathway. By the time the student graduates they are expected to have passed an ASE Paint and Refinishing Student Test. This is comparable to his or her ACT at the high School. For an individual to become ASE Certified he or she has to have three years’ experience in the industry. The student certification counts as one year of experience.
Our students compete in Skills USA competitions at the regional, state and national level. We have had three first place winners, three second place winners, and four third place winners that have placed at state. First place winners are then allowed to compete at the national competition. We had one student that placed 16th in the nation and that is the highest finish we have had. We have a number of students that go on to college for collision repair.
Instructor: Alva Evans
