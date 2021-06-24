On June 16, 2021, the Bell County Grand Jury met returning true bills on and indicting following individuals:
— 32-year-old July Smith Speedwell, Tn. for theft by unlawful taking or disposition auto (over $500 but under $10,000) by unlawfully taking a 1996 Ford Mustang belonging to Joseph Clayton without his permission.
— 39-year-old Joey Jarnigan of Pineville Ky. for possession of controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense, possession of controlled substance – 2nd degree, excessive window tint, operating a motor vehicle under the influence – 1st offense (aggravating circumstances).
— 28-year-old Rebecca Erin Williams and 40year-old Christopher Thomas Allen, both of Pineville Ky. for criminal abuse – 2nd degree and public intoxication by wantonly placing three juveniles under the age of 12 in a situation that may cause serious physical injury by allowing them to be present while they were extremely intoxicated. The children were in close proximity to a hatchet, chemicals, other objects and substances that could cause serious injury or death.
—44-year-old Alicia Ann Lay of Pineville Ky. for trafficking in a controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine).
— 50-year-old Rockie Overton of Middlesboro Ky. for trafficking in controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than two grams – Methamphetamine) and possession of controlled substance – 3rd degree.
— 45-year-old Darcy Randall Collins of Pineville Ky. for buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of Marijuana, possession of controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine).
— 28-year-old Salvador Hernandez of Pineville Ky. for criminal possession of forged instrument – 2nd degree by having in his possession a stimulus check payable to Serena Garland with the knowledge it was forged with intent to defraud, deceive, or inure the individual.
— 39-year-old Mary A. Christopher of Middlesboro Ky. for burglary – 2nd degree by knowingly and unlawfully entering the residence of John Cobb with the intent to commit a crime.
— 46-year-old Darrell Wayne Williams of Middlesboro Ky. for possession for controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine) and possession of Marijuana.
70-year-old Fred Whitehead of Pineville Ky. for trafficking in controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than two grams – Methamphetamine), possession of Marijuana,, and possession of controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense.
— 31-year-old Jamie L. Sexton of Lafollette, Tn. for theft by failure to make required disposition of property ($10,000 or more) while an employee of LCR Roofing Company and taking possession of a 2004 Ford Pickup, 2021 Homesteader trailer, and trade tools from the same company to complete a job and did not return the items.
— 31-year-old Brittany Douglas of Middlesboro Ky. for criminal possession of a forged instrument – 1st degree and persistent felony offender – 2nd degree.
— 35-year-old Robin Wilder of Miracle Ky. possession of controlled substance – 1st degree (Methamphetamine).
— 29-year-old Michael Tyler Baker of Pineville Ky. for possession of controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense, fleeing or evading police – 1st degree, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, and careless driving.
— 51-year-old David Gambrel of Pineville Ky. for possession of controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine).
— 31-year-old Bryan Wyatt of Cumberland, Ky. for theft by unlawful taking auto ($500 or more but under $10,000), no operator’s license, instructional permit violations, no seat belt, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, and possession of controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense.
— 33-year-old Leona Gabbard of Middlesboro, Ky. for trafficking in controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense )greater than two grams Methamphetamine) and promoting contraband in the first degree.
— 41-year-old Steve Perry of Bean Station, Tn. for possession of controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine) and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.
— 51-year-old Priscilla Hobbs of Middlesboro, Ky. for trafficking in controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than two grams – Methamphetamine), possession of Marijuana, and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.
— 34-year-old Jeffrey W. Good of Middlesboro, Ky. for burglary – third degree, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct.
— 32-year-old Heather Shackleford of Middlesboro, Ky. for possession of controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense, no or expired registration, and failure to maintain insurance.
— 21-year-old Cheyenne Houston of Middlesboro, Ky. for trafficking in controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than two grams Methamphetamine), possession of Marijuana, and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.
— 34-year-old Dustin Drummonds of Middlesboro, Ky. for trafficking in controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than two grams Methamphetamine), possession of Marijuana, and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.
— 35-year-old Joshua Shane Blevins of Pineville, Ky. for torture of a dog with serious physical injury or death, by keeping a black German Shepherd in the house which was severely malnourished and dehydrated, having severe mange over half of his body, and the floor being covered in hundreds of piles of dog feces and urine.
— 38-year-old Richard Darryl Gulley of Middlesboro, Ky. for criminal attempt to commit arson – 1st degree and persistent felony offender – 1st degree by threatening to burn an outbuilding belonging to William Ledford while Mr. Ledford and a woman were inside the structure.
