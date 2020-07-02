KSP Trooper Shane Jacobs has told WRIL that Wednesday morning July 1, 2020,40 year old Bell County Detention Center inmate Freddie Daniels of Pineville was on a grass mowing detail for the city of Pineville.
During the work detail in the Wallsend community, Daniels suffered a medical emergency and stopped breathing.
Those on scene attempted CPR and Daniels was transported by Bell County EMS to Pineville Community Health Center.He was pronounced deceased by the Bell County Coroner Don Horton at the hospital.
Bell County Jailer Gary Ferguson contacted Kentucky State Police to handle the investigation and Detective Aaron Frederick is in charge.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning July 2, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.