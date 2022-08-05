Bell County native, Xuxuxyay Raven, born in Middlesboro, Kentucky as Crit Callebs, is leading an emergency response effort in war torn Eastern Ukraine.
Raven is the Executive Director of We Do Better Relief (WDBR), a Portland, Oregon based 501(c)(3) nonprofit that’s mission is to preserve lives during disaster situations. He is currently stationed in Kharkiv, Ukraine, located about 30 miles from the Russian border and a region considered extremely dangerous and has endured months of bombardments since the beginning of the war.
Raven and his partners, which include Ukrainian military, hospitals, churches and local agencies, are delivering food and medical supplies directly to soldiers and civilians on the frontlines of the war.
A typical week for his team is loading up sprinter vans filled with critical supplies and driving hundreds of miles to military outposts or villages who are in desperate need of food and trauma supplies. Raven says “this is not just a military effort here in Ukraine. Everyone is committed to helping out and doing their part. Individuals pitch in and can homemade food for soldiers, businesses donate vital supplies, food or clothing for civilians in the hot zones. The Ukrainian people aren’t just depending on the government or military to do the work. It’s truly a unified community effort being given by everyone. It’s amazing to witness and an honor to be a part of it.”
Raven first came to Ukraine for three weeks in May with WDBR and a team of medics which provided first aid trainings to families and delivered vital supplies to the war front. “I delivered food to a woman living with her elderly, disabled mother. They didn’t have the ability or resources to evacuate nor did they want to leave their homes. The elderly mother was blind and deaf yet continued to shout periodically that she wanted to fight the Russian invaders. After that experience, I knew I would be back to help. Upon his return home, he immediately began planning the next mission and has been in Ukraine since early July.
One question that Raven constantly has to answer is Why are people still staying in their homes during a war? Why don’t they flee to Poland like other refugees? “I think there’s multiple reasons” states Raven. “Some people have disabled family members that can’t be moved. Many Ukrainians I talked to say they can’t afford to live somewhere else and that refugee centers are full. They are also worried about their homes being looted or destroyed during their absence. For most, it’s a matter of national pride. They refuse to be ran out of their homeland by Russian invaders regardless the price. This is an attitude that I think all Appalachian folks can understand.”
Raven describes Kharkiv as “a huge, beautiful city full of grand cathedrals, parks, and modern architecture littered with bullet holes, burned out buildings and utter destruction. Most of the people have fled, the majority of businesses are shut down and there’s a constant threat of rocket attacks. There’s been four rocket attacks in the past week.”
Raven says that this response effort is a spiritual calling for him. “When I saw the war shown on the news back in February and innocent people were being killed, I was instantly compelled to help. I’ve never been to Ukraine previously nor had any connection to the country before the war. But I believe that throughout everyone’s life you will be called to do difficult and potentially dangerous things in order to grow as a human being who’s fulfilling their earthly purpose. For me, this is one of those times.”
If you would like to contribute to this emergency response effort, go to:
https://donorbox.org/direct-aid-to-ukrainian-refugees
All donations go directly to Raven’s team in Ukraine to buy medical supplies
Please, follow these efforts on social media: @xuxuxyay
