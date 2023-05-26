The Bell County Board of Education has approved a three percent raise for all teachers and certified staff and a $1.00 per hour raise for all classified employees for next school year.
This comes after the board gave certified employees a four percent raise and classified staff a $2.00 per hour raise.
“I’m very thankful that the board is generous to our people because they are the best part of our school district,” Bell County Superintendent Tom Gambrel said. “They are what makes our district so great.”
