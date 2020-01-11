With neighboring counties either passing or considering resolutions to become “Second Amendment Sanctuary Counties,” the Bell County Sheriff’s Department issued a statement on the issue through their Facebook page this week.
“While we know that the final decision on a resolution of this nature is in the hands of the fiscal court of any given county to vote on, The Bell County Sheriff’s Department will not infringe on anyone’s constitutional right regarding the Second Amendment,” the statement reads.
“As we understand the issue currently from Judge Executive Albey Brock, there will be a vote on the matter at the next Bell County Fiscal Court meeting scheduled for Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 11:00am.”
According to gunrightswatch.com, as of December 30, 2019 there were seven counties in Kentucky — Adair, Cumberland, Hancock, Harlan, Knott, Letcher, and Lewis — that have passed an ordinance or resolution, while others such as Marshall County that have discussed it in an open meeting.
The Second Amendment Santuary ordinances or resolutions says that, if enacted, county officials cannot “knowingly and willingly, participate in any way in the enforcement of any Unlawful Act, as defined herein, regarding personal firearms, firearm accessories, or ammunition.”
Unlawful acts are defined as any federal or state regulation or law that “restricts an individual’s constitutional right to keep and bear arms”, or any regulation or law that bans, registers or limits the “lawful use of firearms, firearm accessories, or ammunition (other than a fully automatic firearm which is made unlawful by Federal law).”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.