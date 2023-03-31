Bell HOF group

The Bell County Hall of Fame held the induction ceremony and dinner for the class of 2022-23 on Saturday at Pine Mountain State Resort Park. The 1991 State Champion Football Bobcats were honored as a Team of Distinction, Coach Dudley Hilton and member of that team are pictured standing. Seated from left are Bill Keyes representing his great uncle Paul Greene, Pearl Ray Lefevers, Linda Vorndran representing her father Bobby Lee Slusher, Bob Stoner, Pam Walters Miracle, and Susan Miracle, Landon and Leighann Eldridge representing Robert Leon Miracle.

Recommended for you