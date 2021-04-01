Rewind the calendar 15 months. That would be about the time cases of COVID-19 started to gain momentum and the reality of its devastation started to manifest itself in our area. By the time all of us locally had grasped it, the world was already in trouble. The virus was like an uncontrollable brush fire that was aided by the wind to accelerate the spread.
It would be just a few months later on May 16, 2020, the first case of COVID-19 hit Bell County. Since then and at the time of this story, 30,262,123 cases have now been confirmed nationally and of those cases 549,335 have died according to a report released by John’s Hopkins. The confirmed case count in Kentucky has reached 425,024 and 6,031 deaths froth related complications from the virus.
In March of 2020, 131 tests were conducted at the Bell County Detention Center. The 131 included every inmate, Detention Center Deputy Jailers, Kitchen Staff, and Work Release Staff. All 131 tests came back NEGATIVE.
“It was a relief when the test results came back and to find out everyone in and associated with the Bell County Detention Center was COVID free. I want to give my staff a huge thank you for first and foremost taking our local Health Department, our County Judge, and CDC guidelines seriously,” Bell County Jailer Gary Ferguson said.
“We emphasized wearing masks before it was a mandate, and also had a cleaning regiment in place that included but was not limited to door handles, commonly used keys, keyboards, telephones, and social distancing.”
Ferguson said he came up with a plan on how to allow inmates to visit with family and friends. How the inmates would interact with their attorneys. Also, how the process of booking and releasing inmates would be handled.
“Most importantly, we have stuck by our self-imposed guidelines. I am so proud of what we have been able to accomplish with the help of many prayers and the help of the Lord,” Ferguson said. “We have not had any active cases inside our jail. In a time where COVID-19 is all around us and cases popping up all over in prisons and jails across the country, we have been able to stay COVID free. For that, I really feel blessed that favor has been shown in our facility.”
Presently, the virus and all the frustrations that surround us have come full circle. The U.S. has gone from frantically trying to avoid as much face-to-face contact as possible, along with closing schools and businesses. To now not only having one vaccine, but there are three available vaccines.
With the help of County Judge Alby Brock and the Bell County Health Department, the jail staff was able to get the two-part Moderna vaccine and completed the process of becoming fully vaccinated on January 28th. On March 19th, 2021, Ferguson was able to organize with the help of Mountain Comprehensive Health Care (MCHC) to offer the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine to the entire jail population.
Jailer Ferguson also added, “Now to have this happen and to feel the security of knowing the entire jail has another layer of protection is very nice. Not that we are going to let our guard down and stop doing the things we have been doing up to this point. It will just give us more protection in the ongoing fight.
“I think this is a perfect time to thank all of the law enforcement for their willingness to help the jail during the trying time of this Pandemic. So, thank you to everyone helping us at the Bell County Detention Center keep our jail safe and COVID free!”
