The Bell County School System District Kindergarten Registration for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year will be April 19th-May 28th, 2021.
Parent(s)/Guardian(s) of any child who is five (5) years old on or before August 1, 2021 and has not previously enrolled in the Bell County School System during the 2020-21 school year can complete registration for kindergarten during April 19th-May 28, 2021 online or by visiting your child's community school. The online registration link is as follows: https://forms.gle/9Yq4Vh37WCyBz2vaA
Any Parent(s)/Guardian(s) that cannot complete the online registration can call their local community school or Bell County School System district office and someone will assist you on completing your registration over the phone.
Parent(s)/Guardian(s) of children meeting the above criteria will need to go to their local community school to complete final registration. A parent/guardian will need to furnish the following documents to the school to complete their child’s registration:
- Child’s Social Security Number
- State issued certified Birth Certificate
- Current Immunization Certificate
- School Medical Examination-Initial Entry
If you have any questions regarding the registration process, please call your local Bell County School System community school or the Bell County School System district office at (606) 337-7051, Extension #132.
