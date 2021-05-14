  Camp dates: May 24th-May 26th

  Location: Bell Co. High School gymnasium

  Time: 9:00am to 12:00pm                Cost: $35.00

  Grades/Age Level: for girls in Kindergarten thru 8th grade

  Camp Staff: Bell Co. girls basketball coaches, players and volunteers

  Camp Emphasis: The camp will be centered on teaching the fundamentals of basketball.  Fundamentals such as ball-handling, shooting, passing, defense, footwork and rebounding will be taught.  Players will be taught the importance of hard work and dedication in order to become a better basketball player.  Campers will be placed into groups according to their age and/or ability level.  All campers will be encouraged to try their best at all times.

  Camp Activities & Competitions: Fundamental drills, station work, Free-Throw contest, Hot-Shot competition, 1 on 1 play, 3 on 3 play, 5 on 5 play

  What to wear/bring: gym shoes, shorts/sweats, t-shirt

  Medical Information: Any child that has a medical condition will need to bring instructions pertaining to the treatment of the condition.

  Awards: Awards will be presented on last day to various competition winners for 1 on 1 play, FT winner, hot-shot winner, etc.  Camper of the Week award will be given.  Each camper will receive a camp T-shirt.

  Other Information: The gym will open at 8:30am on May 25th and 26th.   Each day, breakfast will be available from 8:30-9:00 and lunch will be available after camp.

  Contact Information: David Teague (Bell Co. girls head coach)

  Number: 337-7061

