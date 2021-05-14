Camp dates: May 24th-May 26th
Location: Bell Co. High School gymnasium
Time: 9:00am to 12:00pm Cost: $35.00
Grades/Age Level: for girls in Kindergarten thru 8th grade
Camp Staff: Bell Co. girls basketball coaches, players and volunteers
Camp Emphasis: The camp will be centered on teaching the fundamentals of basketball. Fundamentals such as ball-handling, shooting, passing, defense, footwork and rebounding will be taught. Players will be taught the importance of hard work and dedication in order to become a better basketball player. Campers will be placed into groups according to their age and/or ability level. All campers will be encouraged to try their best at all times.
Camp Activities & Competitions: Fundamental drills, station work, Free-Throw contest, Hot-Shot competition, 1 on 1 play, 3 on 3 play, 5 on 5 play
What to wear/bring: gym shoes, shorts/sweats, t-shirt
Medical Information: Any child that has a medical condition will need to bring instructions pertaining to the treatment of the condition.
Awards: Awards will be presented on last day to various competition winners for 1 on 1 play, FT winner, hot-shot winner, etc. Camper of the Week award will be given. Each camper will receive a camp T-shirt.
Other Information: The gym will open at 8:30am on May 25th and 26th. Each day, breakfast will be available from 8:30-9:00 and lunch will be available after camp.
Contact Information: David Teague (Bell Co. girls head coach)
Number: 337-7061
