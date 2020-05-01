Less than 30% of all Bell County residents have responded to the 2020 U.S. Census count and could cost the county millions of dollars in future federal assistance.
The census provides critical data that lawmakers, business owners and many others use to provide daily services, products and support. Every year billions of dollars in federal funding go to schools, hospitals, fire departments, roads and other resources based on census data.
The results of the census also determine the number of seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives, and they are used to draw congressional and state legislative districts.
While most households will receive census forms in the mail, anyone can choose to go online to 2020census.gov. The process to complete the census takes about five to 10 minutes.
It’s also in the Constitution: Article 1, Section 2, mandates that the country conduct a count of its population once every 10 years. The 2020 Census will mark the 24th time that the country has counted its population since 1790.
As of April 27 only 28.5% of Bell Countians had responded to the Census either on-line or through the mail compared to the state-wide rate of 56.7%.
Shaping Our Appalachian Region, Inc. (SOAR) has launched a Census Saturday campaign. The online event is intended to promote the completion of the U.S. Census application and to leverage social media to encourage others across Appalachia Kentucky to do so.
Census Saturday events will run every Saturday through the month of May from noon to 6 p.m.
“It is as important as ever for citizens to take the time to complete the Census application,” said Jared Arnett, executive director of SOAR. “As we work to defeat the COVID-19 virus, communities, businesses, and healthcare facilities from across Appalachia Kentucky will need federal assistance, and the Census numbers are often used as a way to justify investments of federal dollars into a region.”
The Census application can be completed via mail or online. If you have not received an application in the mail, you can complete it online at www.2020census.gov.
Census totals help determine the amount of funding that government programs receive for the next 10 years and ensure that funds are equally distributed for numerous programs such as: Medicaid, highway planning and construction, special education grants to states, the National School Lunch Program, and Head Start.
Accurate census results inform business owners of the U.S. population’s changing needs so they can make crucial decisions such as: where to open new stores, restaurants, factories, or offices, where to expand operations, where to recruit employees, and which products and services to offer.
Census data is also used by first responders and disaster recovery personnel to help identify where and how much help is needed. Epidemiologists and public health personnel utilize demographic details from the census to aid in public health information essentially tracking disease outbreaks, combating the opioid epidemic, and improving child health. The Census Bureau’s Population Estimates Program uses census data in combination with birth, death, and migration data to produce annual population and housing unit estimates.
Field activities for the Census has been suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but will resume on June 1, according to the 2020census.gov website.
The law prevents the Census Bureau from sharing your information with law enforcement. Your answers cannot be used to impact your eligibility for government benefits. Your answers are only used to create statistics about our country. The Census Bureau is bound by Title 13 of the U.S. Code to protect your personal information and keep it strictly confidential. That’s every answer, to every question.
The Census Bureau will never ask you for: Your Social Security number, Money or donations, Anything on behalf of a political party, Your bank or credit card account numbers.
If someone claiming to be from the Census Bureau contacts you via email or phone and asks you for one of these things, it’s a scam, and you should not cooperate.
