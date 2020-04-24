The final NTI instructional day for students in the Bell County School System will be May 15 following Monday’s announcement that schools across the state will no reopen this school year.
Acting superintendent Tom Gambrel said the instructional time for NTI days was adjusted to seven hours and that will allow the school year to be completed five days earlier than originally planned.
“I’m really sad that we’re not going to get to come back to school. We miss the children. We would love to have them back and for this to all be over, that’s where our prayers are,” he said. “But in this situation I think people are getting fatigued with the NTI and I’m glad that they allowed us to count seven hours for that and give us the opportunity to get done a little sooner.”
He said the food service program will continue in its present through late May with meals being delivered door-to-door on school buses. Once the summer feeding program kicks in, the food will still be available but only at schools and specified locations.
“I am just so proud of everyone that has helped with feeding our children. On the week that Pineville and Middlesboro were on spring break, we distributed over 24,000 meals that week breakfast and lunch,” Gambrel said. “It’s just phenomenal, the effort these people are putting into this and the love and pride that they are showing to get the children fed. “
The Bell County Board of Education approved plans for graduation and changes to the district staffing policy at Tuesday’s meeting.
With traditional graduations not allowed due to social distancing measures put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the board approved a plan to hold a virtual graduation for BCHS seniors.
Seniors will start being filmed receiving the cover for their diplomas on May 4. The plan is for a small group to gather outside and enter the front of the building one at a time. Each senior will go into the auditorium and walk across the stage, then exit to an area in the lobby that will be set up for photographs.
“We’ll have everything roped off and we want to hire a videographer so it’s all done professionally,” Gambrel said. “We would allow the valedictorian and salutatorian to come in and have their speeches recorded. We may have a few singers from the choir perform, (BCHS principal) Brian (Crawford) and I may say a few words. Then they can take that and splice it all together and make it look seamless even though everyone won’t be there at the same time.”
Plans are for the graduation to debut on YouTube or another platform at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 22.
“We want to advertise that and get as much participation as possible,” Gambrel added.
There are also plans to pass out DVD copies to all of the graduates.
The board also approved an amended district staffing policy that cuts two administrative positions at the central office and eliminates some assistant principal positions that had gone unfilled.
Gambrel said the changes were necessary as the district is down over 100 students from last year and is expected to have about $750,000 less in next year’s budget.
“We basically eliminated one administrative position and consolidated two others (in the central office),” he said. “There were some positions on the books that we’ve not utilized for the last few years so we took those out to reflect a more accurate representation of what we actually have.
“We also changed the salary schedule for a grant program to reflect something closer to what the grant was paying. There were positions where the board was paying more than the grant and we couldn’t afford to keep doing that.”
Gambrel added that the declining student population will also lead to cuts in the number of teaching positions in the county.
“We’ve lost over 100 students this year and if we don’t continue to make adjustments and stay ahead of the curve we’re going to get behind financially. We don’t want to do that, we want to offer as much as we can to our students with the money coming in,” he said. “The requirement to that is that cuts are going to be made. Hopefully most of them we can make through attrition with people retiring. If we find out funding is going to be better than what we anticipate, then we may be able to recall those positions and create those back. But right now we have to operate as if we’re going to receive about $750,000 less than we did last year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.