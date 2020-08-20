The Bell County and Middlesboro Board of Educations both voted on Tuesday to start distance learning on Sept. 8 with in-person classes starting on Sept. 28. The decisions comply with Gov. Beshear’s recommendation issued last week.
Both school boards approved amended 2020-21 school calendars on Tuesday.
Members of the Bell County Board of Education discussed the decision at a special called meeting on Monday before voting on it Tuesday.
Several members expressed a desire to open schools earlier, but superintendent Tom Gambrel said his recommendation was to go with the governor.
“I don’t like that we can’t get our kids in our buildings but right now for the safety of our staff, our students and our community — and for the safest thing for this board of education I recommend that we start on Sept. 8 virtually and begin in-person classes on Sept. 28,” he said.
Gambrel added that the board stipulate that Sept. 28 will be a firm date for returning to in-person schooling regardless of any new recommendations unless there’s an obvious escalation of COVID-19 cases in the county around that time.
The board voted 5-0 to go with that recommendation.
“It’s very similar to the calendar that we had except it reduces the number of days by eight and becomes a 162-day calendar,” Gambrel said.
Bell County’s Chrombooks are on order but may come in during the month of September.
For students who have internet access and a computer at home that will run Odysseyware, all class work will be ready before Sept. 8 for them to access. For students that do not have access, the school will provide paper packets at the beginning of the year.
“Once the Chromebooks come in, we’ll set a date when everybody can come to the school and pick up a Chromebook if they need one,” Gambrel said. “The packets are not like what we did at the end of last year, they’re generated straight from the Odysseyware the virtual students will be using. This way they’re on track with the other students when they come back in school.”
Middlesboro superintendent Waylon Allen issued a press release on Tuesday evening detailing the Middlesboro School Board’s decisions concerning the beginning of the school year.
“Please know that the board does not make these decisions without serious deliberation and thoughtfulness,” he said. “School will now begin for students on September 8. All students will begin the year through virtual learning. Students who choose to attend in person will be able to return on September 28.
“I know many of you wanted to begin with in person instruction; however, we are currently in a situation that requires sacrifice on the part of many. The health and safety of our students is of the utmost importance to our board members.”
Allen added that the Middlesboro staff will provide the best possible learning environment for their kids.
“I know our staff will perform in the face of adversity and provide the best possible learning environment for our kids. I also know the hours you have spent worrying about our students and how you will provide what they need as school begins in a very different way than it has before,” he said. “I appreciate each and every one of you and believe that together we can rise above these circumstances to make virtual learning the best it can be.”
