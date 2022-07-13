Three players rotated in a quarterback during 7-on-7 drills at Wednesday’s Bell County football practice: Juniors Hayden Canady and Daniel Thomas and freshman Blake Burnett. All three also ran routes and played in the defensive backfield.
Coach Dudley Hilton said it’s an open competition but emphasized that his style of football won’t change no matter who winds up taking most of the snaps this fall.
“That’s just another position that we lost one from last year so we’re just going through some stages,” he said. “It’s just like any other position. We’ve got a few kids that have come through our system as quarterbacks so right now we’ve got three or four that we’re looking at and we’ll see how they do and go from there.”
The Bobcats will be hosting a 7-on-7 day next Tuesday evening so all of the potential QBs will have a chance to show what they can do in a live competitve environment.
