The Bell County Board of Education took time at their regular meeting this month to recognize three of the district’s teachers who will be receiving Campbellsville University Excellence in Teaching Awards.
Toni Dunn of Yellow Creek School Center was recognized at the Elementary level, Brittany Baker of Bell Central School Center was recognized at the Middle Grades level and Mikayla Raines Prater of Bell County High School- was recognized at the High School level. All three were presented with special plaques by Superintendent Tom Gambrel.
“It’s a great honor,” Gambrel said. “These teachers are selected by their peers and voted on by the teachers in the district. “
Campbellsville University began the Excellence in Teaching Award Program in 1987. The purpose of this award is to recognize quality teaching in Kentucky schools and to strengthen the field of education. Excellence in Teaching 2021 is Saturday, May 8th at 11:00 AM.
Among the items the board approved was a $2,000 one-time stipend to every employee in the district, pending the approval of the retirement board. The stipend is a reward for the extra work everyone has put in this year as the schools worked to accommodate students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also approved was a pay increase for this year’s summer enrichment program. Certified employees will make $50 per hour and classified employees $20 per hour during the program.
“All of our employees have worked hard this year and we’re tickled to be able to do that,” Gambrel said.
The board also voted to start a wrestling program at Bell County High School next school year.
The team will compete with nearby wrestling programs at schools such as Knox Central, Whitley County, McCreary Central, Perry Central, Letcher Central, Wayne County and Boyle County.
“We’re just happy to be able to offer any kind of extra-curricular activity for our students. The more of those, the better we feel like it is for our students,” Gambrel said. “It keeps them involved and lets them be a part of something.
“Generally, when you think about wrestling you think you’re going to have some great big football players competing, but that’s not necessarily true. The research we did is contrary to that — a lot of the good wrestlers we heard about are JROTC students. It gives some different kids an extra opportunity and we want to try to involve as many kids as we can.”
JROTC Cadet Captian Madison Barnett to lead the board members in the Pledge of Allegiance before the start of the meeting. The board later had some good news share with the BCHS JROTC program. They will be helping with expenses for the ROTC’s upcoming trip to visit Charleston Air Force Base, the USS Yorktown and Fort Sumpter
The board also approved helping the BETA Club teams from Bell Central and Page with expenses for sending teams to the National BETA Convention.
“Both of those schools qualified for the national competition by placing at the state level. Page is going to send 12 students and Bell Central will be sending 18 to the national competition,” Gambrel explained.
In other business, the board also approved the creation of a new student relations and public relations position at the district level.
“ We’d like somebody who can showcase all of the good things that are going on inside the district and celebrate all of the students who are having great successes,” Gambrel said.
They also will advertise for prices for architectural and engineering services for HVAC renovations at Yellow Creek, Page and Long Jack.
“At Yellow Creek and Page it’s been over 20 years since the last project was complete on the HVAC. At Lone Jack it’s been almost 30 years since any major renovations have been done as far as HVAC,” Gambrel said.” We want to keep our buildings in good mechanical and physical shape so we want to get ahead of this and try to spend our money wisely and upgrade those if we possibly can. We’re investigating that at this time.”
