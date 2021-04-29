The Bell County Board of Education recognized three teachers at this month’s regular meeting that were selected for 2021 Campbellsville University Excellence in Teaching Awards. Representing the district are Toni Dunn from Yellow Creek School Center for the Elementary Level (left), Mikayla Raines Prater from Bell County High School for the High School Level (center) and Brittany Baker from Bell Central School Center for the Middle Grades Level (right). The Excellence in Teaching

Award program recognizes quality teaching and learning taking place in the school systems throughout Kentucky.

Campbellsville University will be hosting Excellence in Teaching 2021 on Saturday, May 8th at 11:00 AM EST.