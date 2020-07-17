The Bell County Health Department reported the first death from COVID-19 in the county on Thursday, an 85-year-old male who had been hospitalized.
As of Friday afternoon there were 151 total cases in Bell County with 67 active cases and 84 who had recovered. Three females, age 74, 71 and 76 were hospitalized with the disease.
Before closing the regular monthly meeting of the Bell County Fiscal Court, Judge Executive Albey Brock made a statement in regard to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the county.
“Before we adjourn, I will say this COVID is widespread here,” he said. “Do not think it is not. We are experiencing community spread in Harlan County, in Bell County, to some degree in Knox County, in Claiborne County, Tennessee, and even some in Lee County, Virginia.”
He went on to say that although the community experienced a break in cases in the months of March, April, and even into May, that break is now over.
“It’s here, it’s widespread, there is no one single place that you can blame this on or attest it to,” he continued. “If you can’t be six feet away from someone, please wear this mask. I know it’s become a divisive issue, it shouldn’t. Be a good neighbor and wear this and if you decide that you are going to bow up on it and not do it, don’t make a scene about it. Please, let’s try to take care of each other.”
He continued to encourage the community to wear a mask if you cannot be six feet apart from someone.
As of July 14, the Bell County Health Department reported eight new cases, 122 total cases, 80 active cases, and 42 recovered cases in Bell County.
The health department is continuing to offer these tips to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
1) Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
2) Avoid closed contact with people who are sick.
3) Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
4) Stay home when you are sick.
5) Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
6) Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
7) Wear a mask. The use of cloth face coverings can help slow the spread of COVID-19 when you are in public and social distancing measure are hard to maintain.
On Thursday, July 9, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced that he has signed a mandatory Executive Order that went into effect on July 10 at 5 p.m. The Executive Order states that masks must be worn in public and certain situations. The order will run 30 days and will at that time be reevaluated.
Local health departments will enforce the Executive Order and Gov. Beshear states that if you go into a business or restaurant and refuse to wear a mask, you will not be served.
