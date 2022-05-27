The Bell County Board of Education unanimously approved a four percent raise for teachers and other certified employees and a $2.00 per hour raise for classified employees during a special called meeting on Thursday afternoon.
Bell County Superintendent Tom Gambrel said he really appreciated the board members for supporting the raises and being 100- percent behind it.
“We’re very happy to give these raises to our employees. There’s not a more deserving bunch. We have quality people and we want to keep them,” he said. “We know that the only way we can do that is to provide raises as we can afford them. We would have loved to have been able to give them even more, but we’re thankful that we can give them a good raise. We’re hopeful that we can keep those good people working for us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.