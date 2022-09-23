The Bell County Board of Education welcomed a large crowd to their regular meeting on Tuesday at the just completed board room at the new Central Office location on the second floor of the Bell County Area Technology Center.
Just one month after lowering their tax rate to 69.1 cents per $100 of assessed value for real and personal property, the board was able to show off their new board room.
“This is going to be our new central office for the Board of Education. We hope to be moved in here within the next three or four weeks,” Superintendent Tom Gambrel said. “We’re very proud of this and I want to thank the board for this building and this improvement. Steve Silcox has been instrumental in this and he really goes above and beyond doing a lot of things for the facilities at our schools.”
Board vice-chairman Larry Elliott added that he’d “like to thank David Smith for working hard getting all of the technology moved here. He worked a lot of Saturdays and very diligently to get that done. Our contractor George Russell really saved us a lot of money. He put this all together in two or three months.”
Gambrel echoed his appreciation for the contractor.
“You would not believe how much difference there was in George’s bid and the other bids that came in,” he said. “It’s an incredible amount and that money is more that we can spend on the children so we really appreciate him.”
Construction is nearly complete on the new Central Office which will also have a teacher training facility.
“I think it’s going to make a big improvement to have everything centralized here,” Elliott said.
“You can’t beat the view, either, just look out of that window,” Gambrel added.
The large crowd was on had as the board recognized members of the Bell Central BETA Club who recently placed at their National competition. The Elementary Robotics team of Mason Szkisai, Luke Thomas, Bentley Fuson, Leah Yeary and Kharis Jonson placed first as National Champions. Leah Jones placed first as a National Champion in Digital Art, Ava Harris placed second in Fiber Arts and the Robotics Team of Brayden Carroll, Ty Mayes, Hannah Jones and Lea Jones placed 9th.
Also several teachers and staff members were recognized with Stillwell Meritorious Service Awards for their efforts in getting technology into the hands of students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
See next week’s Pineville Sun for photos of all of those who were recognized.
