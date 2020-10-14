The Bell County Board of Education will convene in a Special Called Meeting Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 3:00p.m. at the Bell County Administration Building, Pineville, Kentucky.
AGENDA
1. Call meeting to order, establish quorum, moment of silence, Pledge of Allegiance
2. Executive Session
a) Consider a motion to enter into Executive Session as allowed under KRS 61.810 under subsection (1): c. Discussions of proposed or pending litigation against or on behalf of a public agency-Pineville Independent Non-Resident Student Contract Dispute Update
b) Consider a motion to reconvene into regular session
3. Adjourn
