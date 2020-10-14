The Bell County Board of Education will convene in a Special Called Meeting Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 3:00p.m. at the Bell County Administration Building, Pineville, Kentucky.

AGENDA

1. Call meeting to order, establish quorum, moment of silence, Pledge of Allegiance

2. Executive Session

a) Consider a motion to enter into Executive Session as allowed under KRS 61.810 under subsection (1): c. Discussions of proposed or     pending litigation against or on behalf of a public agency-Pineville     Independent Non-Resident Student Contract Dispute Update

b) Consider a motion to reconvene into regular session

3.     Adjourn        

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you