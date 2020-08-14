The Bell County Board of Education will convene in a Special Called Meeting Monday, August 17, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the Bell County Area Technology Center, 9823 US Hwy 25E, 2nd Floor, Pineville, Kentucky.

Agenda items include: 1) Call meeting to order, establish quorum, moment of silence, Pledge of Allegiance. 2) Tour the Bell County Area Technology Center and discuss the potential for moving the Central Office. 3) Conduct a work session to review the August Regularly Scheduled Meeting. 4) Adjourn.

