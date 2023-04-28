The Bell County Board of Education voted to join a Class Action lawsuit against social media companies due to the negative impact they have had on the emotional health of students at last week’s meeting.
The suit mentions YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook by name and the board adopted a resolution to authorize litigation against those companies.
Excessive and problematic use of social media is harmful to the mental, behavioral and emotional health of youth and is associated with increased rates of depression, anxiety, low self-esteem, eating disorders and suicide, the resolution states. Adding that social media companies have designed their platforms to maximoze the time youth spend using them and addict youth to their platforms.
It goes on to state that public schools have been significantly impacted by the resulting crisis from overexposure to social media because school districts are one of the main providers of mental health services for school-aged children in the community. “This School District believes it is entitled to compensation for its efforts and resources expended to address and treat the mental health issues caused by social media.”
The lawsuit is being litigated by attorney Ronald Johnson and his law firm, Hendy Johnson Vaughn & Emery of Louisville and the resolution authorizes them to file a civil action against any appropriate parties.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the board recognized students who had placed at various state and regional competitions. These included Ashlyn Stewart from Yellow Creek who placed fourth in written composition at the State Governor’s Cup; Landon Eldridge, Jasmine Vasby, Kamryn Brock, Camdyn Thomas, Ava Harris, Leah Jones and Andrea Miracle of the BCHS BETA Club for placing at the State BETA Convention; Daniel Glenn, Jaccob Stigal, William Holder, James Daniel Osborne, Brandon Harris, Matt Bray, Hayden Maiden, Hayden Damron, Blake Wilder and Dalton Gooding of the Bell County Area Technology Center for placing at the SkillsUSA Regional Competition; and Reese Arno, Adisyn Johnson, Kamryn Brock, Emily Cook, Desting Gregory, Shelby Hunter, Taylor McNab, Ladassa Whitley, Kaelyn Miracle, Lillian Orick, J. Mathew Wilson, Savannah Wilson, Baliegh Thacker, J. Mckenzie Powers, Cheyenne Speaks, Madison Widener and Emily Cook for placing at the HOSA State Competition.
See page A10 for photos of all of those students who were present to accept their awards.
“It really does make us feel good that so many parents are here to support their children. That makes our job easier as educators — your teachers work hard and they do all they can, but with parents’ support at home we can make a lot of good things happen,” Gambrel said.
“We appreciate the teachers and coaches, but I want to thank Mr. Gann personally,” Board chairman Doug Ramsey said. “Since he’s been over the vocational school we have made leaps and bounds because of his leadership.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.