By JAY COMPTON
GM / Editor
Five new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday by the Bell County Health Department, bringing the county’s overall total to 258.
Two more deaths this week bring that total to three. As of Wednesday there were eight people hospitalized with the virus.
The good news is that 150 people have already recovered with 108 active cases.
Deaths include an 85-year-old male, a 74-year-old female and a 68-year-old female.
Hospitalizations include females aged 95, 87, 71 and 59 and males aged 83, 79, 72 and 70.
The health department continues to issue the following tips to prevent the spread of the disease.
1) Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
2) Avoid closed contact with people who are sick.
3) Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
4) Stay home when you are sick.
5) Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
6) Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
7) Wear a mask. The use of cloth face coverings can help slow the spread of COVID-19 when you are in public and social distancing measure are hard to maintain.
On Thursday, July 9, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced that he has signed a mandatory Executive Order that went into effect on July 10 at 5 p.m. The Executive Order states that masks must be worn in public and certain situations. The order will run 30 days and will at that time be reevaluated.
Local health departments will enforce the Executive Order and Gov. Beshear states that if you go into a business or restaurant and refuse to wear a mask, you will not be served.
