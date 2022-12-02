The Casey County Sheriff's Department was searching for two female inmates who escaped at 4:20 a.m. Thursday November 1, 2022 from unlocked doors in a work center. The doors have to be unlocked by law.
The inmates were identified as Angela Mason of Middlesboro and Chasity Burton of Columbia, Kentucky . WLEX was told the women are both Level 1 offenders and classified to work in the community. Angela Mason was arrested in Bell County and sentenced on two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Chasity Burton was arrested in Casey County and sentenced on charges of making false statements to acquire benefits and possession of a controlled substance.
Mid-afternoon on Thursday the sheriff's department states that Angela Mason was back in custody. In addition to her current sentence, she has now been charged with escape - 1st degree which is a class c felony. She could have another five years added to her sentence.
Sheriff Weddle said neither woman was considered armed and dangerous but he says they are criminals.
Casey County Schools operated on an hour delay Thursday as a safety precaution, according to a Facebook post from the superintendent.
