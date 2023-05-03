The first reading of the 2023-24 proposed budget was approved at a special called Bell County Fiscal Court meeting on Monday. The court also approved a $1.00 per hour raise for staff in the Judge Executive’s office, the Treasurer’s office, Emergency Management office staff and Road Department employees, whose pay was not increased by previous raises to other county workers. Those raises will be effective May 11.
“Back in July of the budget we’re in now we addressed a lot of our departments individually,” Judge Executive Albey Brock said. “We took really big swings at EMS, at the Jail, Court Security and the Sheriff’s Office. These (new raises) were left out at that time and we had full intentions to take care of it and we just hadn’t taken care of it yet and it is in this budget.
“We’re just taking care of those that were not affected then. Secondly, in this new proposed budget there is a 25-cent across the board raise for all employees that would take effect July 1.”
Brock added that the last 12 months has seen the highest increase in the rate of pay for county employees by far during his tenure as Judge Executive.
“And it’s still not enough. We’re still in most every department below where we’d like to be,” he said. “We can only operate on the revenue that we have. The only way we can offset that is to raise taxes and I don’t feel like the community has the pallet for that right now. I don’t have any interest in raising taxes and I know from conversation from (the magistrates) that they don’t have any interest in raising taxes.
“I people want us to raise taxes then you need to reach out to your magistrate and tell them, reach out to me and let me know that you want your taxes raised so we’ll have more money to put into the employees. We’re doing the best we can with what we’ve got to operate with.”
In a separate matter, Magistrate Eddie Saylor asked Brock about the possibility of seeking a grant or other funding to remodel the court’s meeting room.
“That’s something we had talked about before and at one time there was a grant for an Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and we actually went down that path looking to remodel this room to turn it into an EOC,” Brock said. “We weren’t able to get that grant, but that would have accomplished what you’re suggesting.
“I admit that this isn’t as functional as other rooms. Normally we would all be in the same spot instead of it being like this. I’m not opposed to the idea.”
In other business, the court:
— Approved a resolution designating Rob Lincks as applicant’s agent for FEMA projects.
— Approved the standing order of recurring expenses for FY 2023-2024.
— Approved payment to Vaughn & Melton Consulting Engineers for the amount of $95,000..00 for Final Site Development services Invoice #2 for Flash Steelworks.
— Approved payment to Kentucky Utilities for the amount of $9,523.00 for work done for Flash Steelworks.
“We are in week three of six weeks that the material that was brought in has to settle before they can actually start construction,” Brock said. “In three weeks you’ll start seeing dusty fly off that lot and so far we are on schedule.”
