The Bell County Fiscal Court held a special called meeting on Wednesday morning. They conducted their regular monthly business, but had to move the meeting back one day due to Tuesday’s election.
Judge-Executive Albey Brock congratulated County Clerk Debbie Gambrel and her crew on conducting another successful election.
“You girls did good. I know there were a few issues, but in all seriousness, what election doesn’t have a few?” he said. “You all handled them and everything went as smooth as could.”
The court approved the hiring of Emily Bakies and Davit Emert as part-time EMTs at $11.50 per hour. Brock said the county is now “pretty much fully staffed with EMTs.”
During audience participation Magistrate Eddie Saylor asked Brock about the progress being made on the Boone’s Ridge Wildlife Center and if he knew what percentage of the project had been completed.
“Everything is the same. They’re still working and still having issues with the HVAC parts,” Brock said. “That’s not a bad question. I haven’t thought to ask it that way but I will.”
Bids have been advertised for construction on the Flash Steel project. Bids can be received through Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. at that time the court will hold a bid-opening meeting.
“The bids will be reviewed by the architects to make sure they’re in compliance with the actual specs and that the low bidder, whoever that may be, meets the criteria in the bid packet. Then we’ll award it and they’ll be able to go to work,” Brock said. “The review process after we open the bids will probably take two weeks.”
He added that bids are already coming in and there seems to be a good response.
Also approved on Wednesday:
— Payment to Hinkle Contracting Company, LLC for the amount of $68,222.29 for blacktopping of various county roads (to be paid when funds become available).
— Payment to Jones Excavating for the amount of $37,800.00 for work completed on Paula Drive.
— Change the rate of pay for Jody Risner to $15.00 per hour. Brock noted that he completed the Academy.
— Accepted checks in the amount of $33,214.74 from Sheriff Mitch Williams and in the amount of $21,924.82 from County Clerk Debbie Gambrel.
