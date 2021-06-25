Matt Gann, principal of the Bell County Area Technology Center, was a special guest at this month’s Bell County Board of Education meeting.
Gann spoke to the board about the BCATC’s programs of studies, which include Auto Maintenance, Auto Body, Residential Carpentry Assistant, Pre-Nursing, Network Administration and Administration Support.
“We’re focused on transition readiness and specifically the career side,” he said. “We have numerous ways that a student can become transition ready. They have to earn two credits in a career pathway, beyond that they need to either pass an end of program assessment or an industry certification.
“Something I was really impressed with this year, even through COVID, we were able to get a few students earning six hours of dual credit. KIA gives scholarships to those students so it is free to them and we work with KCTCS in Middlesboro, Harlan and Somerset .”
Superintendent Tom Gambrel explained that all seniors are required to be transition ready in order for the high school to get credit for them. BCAT helps to provide a lot of pathway options for many of those students.
“We had 19 Bell students that were industry certified, meaning they had some type of certification when they left there that makes them very employable. Out of 160 kids, that’s a pretty big number,” Gambrel said. “A lot more them were transition ready through the vocational program.”
Gann added that COVID had a big impact on the BCAT this past school year.
“It’s a hands-on learning facility and I love that,” he said. “I look for our numbers to increase and more students to become transition ready. That’s what we’re there for.”
He added the school is currently offering remediation for students that were enrolled in pathways last school year.
“We have had some success with those kids coming back and we’re looking to be able to test those in July,” he said.
In other business, the board approved:
— The FY 2022 Certified and Classified Pay Scales with a $1 per hour raise for mechanics and maintenance workers, a $1.03 cent raise for first year cooks and set the hourly wage for certified substitutes at $9.50.
— The start and end time of the school day for next school year. The High School will start at 7:50 a.m. and end at 2:50 p.m. while the elementaries will start at 7:55 a.m. and end at 3:00.
— Reclassification of the District Assessment Coordinator to a Central Office position and the Finance Clerk at BCHS to reflect that she has a degree.
— Outside work placements for Southeast Community College Ready to Work.
— Awarding bids for maintenance, building materials, custodial supplies, pictures, yearbooks, concession items, school & office furniture, instructional and office supplies, soft drinks, transportation supplies and spots quotes on fuel.
— The Food Service recommendations for awarding bids for dairy, meat, grains, food supplies, drinks, small equipment, office supplies and pest control.
— The Elgin Social Worker Agreement, Save the Children Agreement, Union College Clinical Affiliation Agreement, Cumberland River Behavioral Health Practicum Student Memorandum of Understanding, Apex Physical Therapy Agreement and Southeast South-Central Co-op Agreement.
