The Bell County Board of Education is looking for six special law enforcement officers to serve at each of the elementary schools in the district. The positions were officially created at Tuesday’s board meeting.
“We already operate our own police agency and we currently have one SLEO,” Superintendent Tom Gambrel said. “By creating these six new positions we’ll be able to have an officer in each of our schools.”
A law enforcement officer in each school has been mandated for all Kentucky school districts and Gambrel said it was something Bell County was happy to do.
“It’s a huge expense to the board, but we’re happy to do it,” he said. “I’m an advocate for law enforcement in the building and we’re committed to doing all we can to make our students and staff as safe as they can possibly be.”
When asked, Gambrel estimated that the total cost of adding six officers would be about $248,000 per year.
The motion to create the six positions was passed unanimously and Gambrel said he would immediately start seeking applicants.
Board member Doug Ramsey suggested the district look for any grants that could help offset some of the cost. Gambrel said they are always looking for grants that can help the district.
The board also created a new gifted and talented teacher position. This teacher would rotate to cover all of the county’s elementary schools.
In another matter, the board voted to increase the pay for substitute cooks and custodians and for bus drivers on trip pay by $2.00 per hour. That will take the substitutes from $9 per hour to $11 and the trip drivers from $9.50 to $11.50. They also approved the pay scale for the upcoming school year to reflect the 4-percent increase for teachers and the $2.00 per hour raise for classified employees that was approved last month.
Gambrel also shared that Bell County High School had the high year-to-year increase in the number of students who completed their FAFSA of any medium sized public school in the state.
In other business, the board approved:
— Pay applications for the construction work being done on the new central office inside the Bell County Area Technology Center.
— KSBA Policy and Procedure updates and a revised board policy that removes corporal punishment as recommended by the KDE.
— The awarding of bids for maintenance, building materials, custodial supplies, pictures, yearbooks, concession items, school and office furniture, instructional and officer supplies, soft drinks, transportation supplies and spot quotes on fuel.
— And keeping the start and end times for the school day the same as last year.
