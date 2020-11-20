The Bell County Board of Education accepted a clean audit report from Cloyd & Associates during their regular meeting this week.
“It’s a clean audit in the district and a clean audit in the schools this year, which is huge,” Superintendent Tom Gambrel told the board. “It’s a good job by a bunch of people, so if you see our finance people out give them a pat on the back. You don’t normally get a fully clean audit no matter what.”
In going through the numbers, Gambrel showed the board that their general fund balance dropped from $2,517,169 at the end of 2019 to $1,688,584 by June of 2020.
“Most of that is because we’re down $676,000 in SEEK money,” he said. “You all made some huge cuts — we cut eight teaching positions, we cut a custodian, we cut two instructional assistants, we cut two central office positions.
“That will stabalize that, but I’m afraid more cuts are coming because the population continues to decline. It’s going to come to a point where hard decisions are going to have to be made about whether you’re going to be able to keep buildings open or not.”
In more positive news, the board voted to create a Middle School volleyball team for the district.
“Our high school volleyball coach (Shawn Fultz) has asked us to do this,” Gambrel said. “He’s worked really hard with those girls and they’ve won their district two years in a row.”
Middle School volleyball is a spring sport with games being played in February and March.
Having the middle school program will create a feeder system to help the high school team continue to compete at a high level.
The board also approved amending this year’s calendar to add an extra day off on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.
Gambrel said that day would be made up at the end of the year. The last day for students will move to May 19 and closing day will be Friday, May 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.