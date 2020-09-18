During the Bell County Board of Education’s regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, several items were approved including the purchase of school buses and also the introduction of student contracts for the 2020-2021 school year.
“We did get the grant approval, $47,000 a bus and I recommend that we purchase these school buses and we had three eligible for that grant over the year that was required,” Superintendent Tom Gambrel explained.
The school buses will be purchased at half the price they would normally be purchased for through the grant they received.
“We are on a cycle of three to four each year and they are ahead of the curve because of the number that has been purchased so far,” explained Superintendent Tom Gambrel. “That would be my recommendation this year is to either buy three or four and since they are going to give us half off this year, I’d say buy three this year and save a little cash to work with.”
A motion and a second were made and all board members approved of the purchase of the three school buses.
Superintendent Gambrel introduced consent item B for the boards consideration, which was student exchange contracts.
“These include nonresident pupil contracts from us to Clay county, us to Corbin Independent, us to Harlan Independent, us to Knox County, Leslie County, Whitley County, Middlesboro, Harlan County, also includes from Harlan Independent to us, from Barbourville Independent to us, from Whitley County to us, and I recommend that approve all of those,” Gambrel said. “Those are all the same as they have been in years past, the only one that has not been is Harlan County and for some reason they always want to agree on a certain number.”
Gambrel explained that Harlan County agreed to 30 students.
“We have about 25 to 28 of their students and they just agree to a straight number of 30 and that is what they are going to send us and that is what we are going to send them,” he said. “They are the only one that is not any and all in there and I recommend that you approve them and that is the way we have done with them and that is the only way that they will agree to it.”
A motion and a second were made and the board approved the introduction of the school contracts for the 20-21 school year.
In other business, the board:
— approved payment of bills, Elgin Academic/MAP agreement, Family and Medical Leave requests, fundraising requests, and EKU student teaching memorandum of agreement
— the approval of applications for full-time emergency certification-ca-4, consideration of changing job requirements, and the Kentucky teacher retirement contribution
— approval of Fiscal Year 2021 working budget
— approval of regular work sessions on the third Monday of each month at 6 p.m.
— was presented with the superintendent’s report for the month
The next meeting of the Bell County School Board will be held on Tuesday, October 20 at 6 p.m. at the Bell County Board of Education.
