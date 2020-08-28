Bell-Whitley hosted a job fair for Catalyst Resources on Tuesday at Lord’s Gym in the Wallsend community of Pineville. Well over 100 area miners came to the fair and filled out applications.
Catalyst has owned a mining operation with a mine in the Kettle Island area of Straight Creek off Hwy 221 and a plant located in the Arjay area off Hwy 66 since 2011. They had previously contracted out the operations and will start doing their own mining soon.
Alicia Slusher from the executive management team at Catalyst said the company plans to hire 48 men work at the mine over the next four to eight weeks along with 15 to work at the plant.
“We’ve had a great turnout with about 100 applications just between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. and we’ll be here until 6 o’clock,” she said.
The event was organized by the Bell-Whitley Workforce Investment and Opportunity team directed by Janet Jackson.
“We help employers link to qualified employees so they have the best possible outcomes for the jobs they have,” Jackson said. “We were approached by Catalyst to help them with their job fair and that’s one of the things we do to help employers. The turnout has been wonderful and we’ve already handed out 100 applications. It’s been very successful.”
