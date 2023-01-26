For many in Bell County the days won’t be quite as bright after the passing of Leon Miracle. He touched a lot lives in the community as a teacher, businessman and supporter of local athletics. He passed away Thursday at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville after a medical emergency.
Leon graduated from Henderson Settlement in 1957 and Cumberland College in 1962. He taught school at Laurel Fork, Henderson Settlement and Bell County High School before becoming a Standard Oil Distributor (later renamed Chevron) in 1970. He was the owner of R.L. Miracle Dist. Co., Inc. and 119 Chevron and Miracle Mart gas stations before his retirement.
Leon was an avid UK and Bell County High School fan and always supported the annual Henderson Settlement reunion. In September, 2022, he was honored to become a member of the Bell County Hall of Fame. He was an old car enthusiast and enjoyed going to car shows.
Leon never met a stranger and was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, cousin, uncle, boss, and true friend. He always had a joke or a story to tell. You could always find him visiting hospitals, nursing homes and funeral homes to give his love and support to those in need. Leon’s greatest enjoyment was working on his farm and talking about his grandson.
Funeral services were Tuesday at Arnett & Steele Funeral Home. See page A-4 for his complete obituary.
