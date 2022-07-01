This weekend is a special time to celebrate the founding of our great nation. Families will gather, grill out and enjoy the freedoms that America offers. It is one of my favorite holidays!
Each 4th of July deserves and red, white, and blue themed dessert. I have found a dessert that is tasty, sweet, and so cute for the kids.
Berry Shortcake Jars
Ingredients: small mason jars, store bought short cakes (you can use angel food cake as a substitute), strawberries, blueberries, ½ cup of sugar, juice of half a lemon, whipped cream.
Instructions: Begin by cutting strawberries into bite sized pieces. Place strawberries and blueberries in a bowl with sugar and lemon juice. Allow to emulsify for 2 hours.
In your mason jar, start the first layer with the short cake by crumbling it in the bottom. Add a layer of the berry and liquid to soak the cake. Next, add a layer of whipped cream. Repeat this until the mason jar is full of as many layers and it can handle.
For an extra bit of fun, you can serve these with a sparkler in the middle for the kids. Just be careful! Happy 4th everyone.
