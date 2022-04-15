Last week I shared an Easter side dish that I hope fills your table with color and flavor. This week I thought I would share another Easter favorite to finish up the meal. This is the one time of the year that dessert doesn’t have to include chocolate for me. I prefer fruit flavored sweets in the spring, and this recipe is a favorite for sure.
Berry Tarts
Ingredients: 1 large bag mixed frozen berries, 1 teaspoon lemon zest, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 2 tablespoons maple syrup, 2 tablespoons of corn starch, 1 egg, 1 sheet thawed puff pastry.
Instructions: Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a large bowl mix together the berries, lemon zest, lemon juice, maple syrup and corn starch.
Cut the puff pastry into 4 equal rectangles and place on a baking sheet. Scoop the berry mixture into the center of each rectangle. Fold the sides and corners of the puff pastry up around the berries. Beat the egg and paint the edges of each tart with an egg wash to help make it golden brown.
Bake for 25 minutes. Remove and serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Enjoy, and Happy Easter!
