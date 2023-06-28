Bessie Partin, age 95, of Cumberland, KY, went home to her Lord and Savior on Monday, June 26, 2023. She passed comfortably in her sleep with her family at her side in her home in LaFollette, TN. She was born on May 1, 1928 in Frakes, KY to the late Chester and Angeline Partin.
Bessie believed in the Baptist Faith and was born and raised in Frakes, KY. She was kind, generous of nature, sweet and loving; a lovely lady with a strong personality and was a person of integrity. She lived her life quietly, had a sweet, wonderful sense of humor, was fun loving and very devoted to her family. She was a fierce protector of those she loved.
Bessie wore many hats. She was an awesome homemaker, an entrepreneur plus doing the accounting and administrative tasks for the family businesses. In her quiet way she supported young mountain people and the church in which she was raised.
In addition to her parents, Bessie was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Lewis Partin; her youngest child, Deborah Kaye Partin; her son, Rodney Lewis Partin; five sisters; and one brother.
Survivors include her daughter, Sharon Pauletta Partin, of Knoxville, TN; granddaughter, Tara Partin, of Cumberland, KY; four great-grandchildren, Haley, Chandler, Leland and Ava; and sister, Ruby Partin.
The family of Bessie Partin will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel in Middlesboro, KY. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Reverend Kevin Turner officiating. Vocals and music will be provided by Thomasa Risner.
A graveside service for Bessie Partin will be held on Friday, June 30, 2023. Family and friends will meet at Cawood Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. to follow in procession to the Gazebo at Green Hills Memorial Gardens, Middlesboro, KY. The service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Mike Padgett officiating.
Online guestbook and condolences are available at www.cawoodfh.com.
Cawood Funeral Home, Middlesboro, Kentucky, is in charge of all arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.