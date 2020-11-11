Betty Marlene Funk, 72, of Middlesboro passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Harlan ARH.  She was born on August 28, 1948 in Middlesboro, a daughter of the late Timothy and Bettie Mason Redmond.  Betty had been a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, JP, Tim Jr, Pearl, James, Danny, Eddie, and Eugene; and her sisters, Melba and Maida.

Betty is survived by her sons, Steve Robinson and his wife, Cindy, Tony Robinson, and Timothy Wright; her grandchildren, Tyler, Nicholas, Sidney, Gauge, Rhyley, Seth, and Bryson; her sisters, Molly, Linda, and Debbie and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside services were held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens in Middlesboro with the Rev. Alva Robinson presiding.

Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, is honored to serve the Funk Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.

