Many legends and enhanced facts come down to us as historical events when they concern famous people. The death of the Roman Emperor, Julius Caesar, on March 15, 44 BCE is a good example. What most of us know about Caesar’s death comes from the imagination of William Shakespeare. !500 years after the death of Caesar, he wrote the play “Julius Caesar”. His power of fiction makes us believe that he was there in Rome with his device making a video of the assassination.
In the play, the Emperor is walking to a meeting of the Roman Senate when a beggar cries out to him, “Beware the Ides of March”. In Roman times, “ides” meant the middle of some months. In March it was the fifteenth. A day or two later, Caesar was going again to a big Senate meeting. This time, he was going to declare himself to be supreme ruler and a god. His enemies got wind of it and planned to kill him. He passed the beggar at noon on the fifteenth and said, “The ides have come, and the sun is still shining”.
In the meeting in the Senate forum, two of his closest friends, Brutus and Cassius, came up to him. At a signal, they stabbed Julius Caesar to death. Sixty of their supporters attacked those loyal to Caesar. Caesar’s dying words were, “Et tu, Brutu.” In English, those Latin words mean, “Have you too, Brutus, betrayed me? You’re my best friend.” His dying words, according to Shakespeare, are so famous that they of show up as answers in crossword puzzles and often connected with ides.
After Caesar’s death the Romans had four years of civil war until a well-know Bible person came into power. Find him in Luke 2. Christians tell of him every time they tell the Christmas story. “A decree went out from Caesar Augustus…” Augustus was kin to Julius. Some people find more connections between Jesus Christ and Julius Caesar. Both claimed to be gods, and to rule over everything. Brutus, his best friend, betrayed Julius. Peter denied Jesus. In English, they both have the same initials: “JC”. Neither “Caesar” nor “Christ” are their last names. They are official titles of royalty and divine power. Just as Christians can say “Jesus Christ” or “Christ Jesus”, the Romans could say, “Caesar Augustus” or “Augustus Caesar”.
However, Jesus did not have to invent his title. It came from the Jewish expectations of the Messiah of scripture. Julius’ other name was Gaius. Augustus’ was Octavus. No one knows where or why Julius took that name and made it into a royal title. I looked up the source of the word itself and found little information on it related to Caesar, except for the legend of what Julius himself said it meant. He was quoted as saying it meant, “elephant”. The biggest, baddest beast around who tramples all its enemies.
Remember that on March 15 when you make a tossed salad and put Caesar dressing on it- the elixir of the gods and stupendous power of the beast!
Next time: Fun and legends of St. Patrick(s). That’s right. There may be two.
